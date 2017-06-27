New Lyman mayor elected; new council members in Duncan

(WSPA) – A new mayor has been elected for the town of Lyman.

The former mayor, Tony G. Gillespie, passed away after a long battle with cancer.

Gillespie served as Lyman’s Mayor since July of 2016.

Mayor pro tem Larry Chappell will continue serving as mayor after he won the special election on Tuesday.

Chappell beat his opponent Tony Wyatt in the election.

Here are the unofficial results:

Larry Chappell 128 (54.47%) (winner)

Tony Wyatt 107 (45.53%)

Another election was also held tonight.

Two people have been elected to the Duncan town council after a runoff election.

Shirley Center Clopton and Greg Rensberger were elected.

Here are the unofficial results for that election:

Shirley Center Clopton 78 (36.79%) (winner)

Charles Hornack 61 (28.77%)

Greg Rensberger 73 (34.43%) (winner)

