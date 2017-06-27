New mural in Spartanburg celebrates USC Upstate’s 50th anniversary

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony wrapped up today for Spartanburg’s newest piece of art.

As part of its 50th-anniversary celebration, the University of South Carolina Upstate commissioned a mural to help showcase its legacy.

Three artists, with Bannan Blasko LLC, worked on the project for over two days.

And for one of the artists, the mural was a passion project.

“This piece means a lot to me personally. I graduate from USC Upstate, but also my mom has taught there for decades. So, I grew up going to Upstate plays, going to the soccer games as a kid,” Russell Bannan said.

The mural is broken into panels and each panel tells part of the history of USC Upstate.

