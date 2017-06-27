New SCAM claims to be Henderson Co. special agent serving civil papers

HENDERSON Co., NC (WSPA) – The Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a phone scam in the area.

Deputies say a person is claiming to be a Special Agent with the Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office who has civil papers to serve on them.

The scammer tells people if they don’t provide information or money, they will be taken to jail.

Deputies say the phone number appears as a local 828 area code.

They say Civil Process Deputies will sometimes call the public regarding subpoenas, child support and other civil papers. However, Civil Process Deputies will always identify themselves and will never ask for money or personal information.

Anyone receiving a telephone call from a person purporting to be a law enforcement official seeking money should hang up and not release any personal information to the caller.