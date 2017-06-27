New survey ranks South Carolina drivers as second rudest in the country

The results are in and a new survey by Kars4Kids said South Carolina ranks second for the rudest drivers in the country.

The online survey asked drivers in all fifty states, questions about their driving habits like how often do you signal or how do you react to a situation with another driver. Those results were then graded and ranked against other states with South Carolina and New York at the top for rudest drivers.

“They are kind of selfish drivers. People think its their road, their car, their lane so they don’t respect other people around them,” said Douglas Taylor, who drives in South Carolina.

Most people we spoke to said the Palmetto state is just like any other state in terms of what drivers do wrong, but they do not believe the state should have such a bad ranking.

If you want to take the survey and see how you rank as a driver, follow this link Drive Human quiz.