Possible active shooter locks down U.S. Army post in AL

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:
redstone-arsenal

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A possible active shooter forced Redstone Arsenal, a U.S. Army Post, to go into lockdown Tuesday morning.

According to a tweet from the base, there is a possible active shooter on the arsenal. No other information about the incident was made available.

Redstone Arsenal is located in Madison County, Ala., which is south of Huntsville near the Huntsville International Airport.

Close to 40,000 people work on the base in Huntsville.

News Five is working to gather more information and will post an update when available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s