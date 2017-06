JONESVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Deputies say they were called to a home on the 200 block of Proctor Rd. in Jonesville for a prowler on 6/27 around 2:25 a.m.

A woman there said she had been robbed.

Someone kicked in the front door of the home and had robbed the woman at gunpoint.

She said the robber stole cellphones and money.

Police do not have a suspect right now.