Woman arrested after threatening to blow up QT, report says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been arrested after threatening to blow up a Quik Trip gas station, according to an incident report.

The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday, June 21st, at the QT on East St. John Street.

Officers responded to the gas station after one of the employees said he received a bomb threat over the phone, the report says.

A search was done and no bomb-like materials were found.

Officers traced the phone number that made the threatening call and found that it came from Gaffney.

They found that the number had made two other threatening phone calls, one being to a QT.

The employee who took the call said the woman on the other end said that she was going to lose her kids because QT fired her, according to the incident report.

The report says she then told the employee that if he hung up on her, she was going to “blow that m*****f***** up!”

20-year-old Becky Jeanette Littlejohn was arrested and charged with making a bomb threat and conveying false information about a bomb threat.

