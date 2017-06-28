950 NEW JOBS coming to Newberry with Samsung plant

Samsung is opening a new home appliance plant in Newberry County that’s expected to create 950 new jobs, according to the S.C. Department of Commerce.

They say the $380 million facility will create the jobs over the next three years.

The plant will be located in the former Caterpillar facility at 284 Mawsons Way in Newberry

They will employ craftsmen, operators, engineers and other technical and non-technical positions.

Manufacturing is expected to begin in early 2018, according to the state Department of Commerce.