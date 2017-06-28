Arrest made in shooting at White Horse Flea Market in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting at the White Horse Flea Market on June 17 in Greenville County.

32-year-old Jason Jamiah Brazel of Lyman is charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

According to warrants, Brazel shot an unarmed victim three times with a handgun.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened just before 4:00pm on Saturday, June 17 at the business on White Horse Road.

Nobody else was hurt in the shooting.