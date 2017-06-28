Asheville named among best travel destinations in U.S.

Asheville, NC (WSPA)- Asheville has been ranked number 21 out of all cities across the U.S. in the TripAdvisor 2017 Travelers’ Choice Award.

TripAdvisor says they came up with these results based on the last 12-month period. Over this period of time they have used an algorithim that compared reviews for hotels, restaurants and attractions in that particular city.

While Asheville comes in at number 21, the top city to visit in the U.S. is New York City, NY.

Other top cities nearby

– 14. Charleston, SC

– 16. Savannah, GA

– 18. Nashville, TN