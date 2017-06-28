Belk Distribution employee tests positive for TB

UNION Co., S.C. (WSPA) — An employee at the Belk Distribution Center in Jonesville has tested positive for Tuberculous, according to a spokesperson for Belk.

Following that positive test, Belk contacted the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to begin an investigation, the spokesperson said.

That spokesperson states that a small group of employees at the distribution center are being tested for the infection.

DHEC stated they couldn’t comment on any investigations due to privacy restrictions.

According to figures from DHEC, 31 people in Upstate counties tested positive for Tuberculous in 2016.

