Spartanburg, SC (WSPA)- The Carolina Panthers will be returning to their annual summer training camp at Wofford College’s Gibbs Stadium on Wednesday, July 26.

The camp opens at 4 p.m.

There will be a Training Camp Kickoff Party with entertainment and games for all ages.

Practice starts at 6:30 p.m. and is set to last until 8:30 p.m.

More than 135,000 people visited the training camp in 2016.