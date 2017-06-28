Coroner ID’s man who crashed into tree on N. Martin Rd. in Pickens Co.

WSPA Staff Published:

PICKENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The coroner has identified the man killed in a single-car crash on on North Martin Road in Pickens County.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon when Highway Patrol says 28-year-old Joseph Wellborn of Travelers Rest was driving east on North Martin Road when he ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Highway Patrol says Wellborn was was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was trapped in the car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Highway Patrol.

More stories you may like on 7News

bus

Greenlink testing all-electric bus

Updated: ago

Greenlink buses will conduct test runs of their new 40-foot fully electric bus that can hold 40 passengers seated and 37 standing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s