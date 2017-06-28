Coroner ID’s man who crashed into tree on N. Martin Rd. in Pickens Co.

PICKENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The coroner has identified the man killed in a single-car crash on on North Martin Road in Pickens County.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon when Highway Patrol says 28-year-old Joseph Wellborn of Travelers Rest was driving east on North Martin Road when he ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Highway Patrol says Wellborn was was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was trapped in the car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Highway Patrol.

More stories you may like on 7News

Man ID’d after deadly crash on SC-183 in Pickens Co. The coroner has identified the man killed in a crash on SC-183 at Cannery Road in Pickens County, Tuesday afternoon.

Carolina Panthers training camp at Wofford starts July 26 The Carolina Panthers will be returning to their annual summer training camp at Wofford College’s Gibbs Stadium on Wednesday, July 26.

Greenlink testing all-electric bus Greenlink buses will conduct test runs of their new 40-foot fully electric bus that can hold 40 passengers seated and 37 standing.

Paddington bear creator Michael Bond dies at 91 Publisher HarperCollins says Michael Bond, creator of globe-trotting teddy Paddington bear, has died aged 91.