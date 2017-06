Dorman High School’s football team gets to practice with the Carolina Panthers at their upcoming training camp, 7 Sports has learned.

The Cavaliers will be on the field with the pros at Wofford College on August 3rd.

It’s the second year that the team has invited a high school squad to a work-out. Last year it was Spartanburg High which made the inaugural appearance.

Last year, the high school and pro teams were on separate fields after a combined stretching period.