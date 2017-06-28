Fatal crash on Hidden Valley Rd. in Pickens Co., troopers say

PICKENS CO., SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Hidden Valley Road in Pickens County.
The crash happened around 9:00pm near Midway Road.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
PICKENS CO., SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Hidden Valley Road in Pickens County.
The crash happened around 9:00pm near Midway Road.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Advertisement
Advertisement