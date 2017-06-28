Former homeless teen meets Gloria Gaynor

Myrtle Beach, S.C (WSPA) — One North Carolina teen is getting the surprise of a lifetime after being homeless for certain parts of high school.

Megan Faircloth spent parts of her junior and senior year without a home, but she had one song she listened to that helped get her through the hard times. That song was Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.”

The big surprise was Faircloth got to meet Gaynor on Monday in Myrtle Beach.

Faircloth’s made national news earlier this year and Gaynor says she was amazed by Megan’s strength and character.

Faircloth finished at the top of her class and has been accepted to Stanford University.