GE creating new onshore wind R&D facility in Clinton, SC

GE Renewable Energy has announced that it has creating a new research and development facility in Clinton, SC.

The $29 million facility will be used to test prototype bearing designs and evaluate next generation bearing technology for the GE’s Onshore Wind business, according to the company.

The new facility will be located at 19267 SC-72, Clinton, SC, and begin operation by the end of the year.

Pete McCabe, President and CEO of GE’s Onshore Wind business said “GE Renewable Energy is delighted to expand our presence in South Carolina. The highly skilled workforce and proximity to other GE facilities makes this an ideal location to continue our research as we work to provide sustainable, reliable, affordable energy for everyone.”

Robert McLean, City of Clinton Mayor, said “We are extremely pleased that GE Renewable Energy has chosen Clinton for their research and development facility. A fortune 500 company such as GE will be a significant contributor to the development of the Clinton I-26 Commerce Park and is a great fit for our overall master plan for the exit 54 area. On behalf of the Clinton city council and our citizens, I wish to extend a warm welcome and look forward to a long term relationship between the City of Clinton and GE.”