Greenlink testing all-electric bus

Greenville, SC (WSPA)- Greenlink buses will conduct test runs of their new 40-foot fully electric bus that can hold 40 passengers seated and 37 standing.

The Greenville based company is doing testing to understand the new buses logistics by examining route distance, speed, number of stops and passenger load to determine future routes.

The buses are expected to be able to complete a full 14 hour work day without charge due to its 251 miles per charge capability.

The Greenville Transit Authority (GTA) has submitted a grant for a chance to be able to buy six more Proterra zero-emission buses for the city.