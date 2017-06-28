Greenlink testing all-electric bus

By Published: Updated:
bus
Credit: City of Greenville

Greenville, SC (WSPA)- Greenlink buses will conduct test runs of their new 40-foot fully electric bus that can hold 40 passengers seated and 37 standing.

The Greenville based company is doing testing to understand the new buses logistics by examining route distance, speed, number of stops and passenger load to determine future routes.

The buses are expected to be able to complete a full 14 hour work day without charge due to its 251 miles per charge capability.

The Greenville Transit Authority (GTA) has submitted a grant for a chance to be able to buy six more Proterra zero-emission buses for the city.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s