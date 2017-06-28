Greenville’s Red, White & Blue details released

Greenville, SC. (WSPA)- The annual Wells Fargo Red, White and Blue festival in Greenville Co. is scheduled for Tuesday, July 4.

This free event is scheduled for Tuesday, July 4 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in downtown Greenville. The event will feature one of the largest firework displays, live music on two stages, a kid’s area and a variety of food vendors.

The fireworks display will be synchronized to patriotic music and will begin at 9:45 p.m.The best viewing angles will be Main St.from Court St. to Falls Park Drive. The event will also be on radio station 92.5 WESC from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Wells Fargo Upstate Area President Justin Hawkins says, “This year, we are proud to honor one of our local veterans from Duncan, Retired Combat Medic Levi Osburn, who served in Iraq” who will receive the Wells Fargo Military Hero Award at the Peace Center Amphitheater stage at 6:15 p.m. along with honoring all other Veterans.

To aid visitors, this map gives a detailed description of the festival site. http://events.greenvillesc.gov/1328/Wells-Fargo-Red-White-Blue

Event Schedule

5 p.m. – Festival begins

6:15 p.m. – Presentation of Wells Fargo Military Hero Award at Peace Center Amphitheatre Stage

8 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Live broadcast of the event on WESC 92.5 FM. A Salute To America will give event-goers the opportunity to listen to a simulcast of the soundtrack live on the radio.

9:45 p.m. – Fireworks launch (best viewing is Main Street between Court Street and Falls Park Drive)

10 p.m. – Festival ends

Music Schedule

Pepsi Stage

Main Street at Falls Park Drive

5:15 p.m. – West End String Band

6:45 p.m. – South85

8:15 p.m. – Cody Webb

Peace Center Amphitheater Stage

6:30 p.m. – 246 Army Band