Help find missing man in Union

UNION, SC (WSPA) – Officers in Union are looking for a missing man who was last seen on June 16.

According to Union Public Safety, 44-year-old Edward James Wrigley, Jr was reported missing after he didn’t show up for work at TBA Construction on June 21.

Wrigley is 5’10” tall and weighs 200 pounds. He is believed to be in possession of a white 2006 Chevrolet Silverado work truck with TBA Construction written on the side.

Anyone with information on Wrigley’s location is asked to call Investigator Jerome Beatty at 864-429-1713 ext. 116 or 864-426-0826.