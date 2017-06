Oconee Co., SC (WSPA) – The Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a burglary suspect.

Deputies says the break-in happened on Morgan Creek Drive in the Earles Grove Community near Fair Play on June 22.

The homeowners say the burglar got in through an open window.

No one was hurt, but 2 TV’s were stolen and up to 3 firearms, according to the sheriff’s office.

If you have any information on this burglary you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or 864-638-STOP.