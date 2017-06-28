Judge denies motion in lawsuit against Spartanburg Co. jail

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A judge has denied a request that an Upstate jail suspend its inmate visitation policy.

The American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina made the request after filing a lawsuit against the Spartanburg County Detention Center. The ACLU claims the jail has violated inmates’ rights by preventing meetings between inmates and lawyers with the civil liberties group.

But a federal judge denied the preliminary injunction.

The judge ruled that the ACLU has failed to show the jail policy was selectively applied against the organization, and that there are other ways for the ACLU “to recruit or solicit possible litigants,” including through the mail.

According to the ruling, the ACLU was unable to show that it will suffer irreparable harm without preliminary relief.

“A face-to-face meeting may then be arranged through the SCDF’s social visitation policy by the inmate placing the name of the ACLU attorney’s name on the visitation list. Further, if an inmate determines that he wishes for the ACLU’s attorney to represent him, the attorney may then visit with the inmate under the SCDF’s professional visitation policy,” according to the ruling.