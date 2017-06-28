Lawmakers Call On AG To Probe Hospital Partnership

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – State lawmakers are calling on the attorney general to investigate the partnership between Greenville Health System and Palmetto Health for anti-trust violations.

GHS announced the $4 billion dollar deal earlier this month. Officials said the affiliation between the two hospital systems will improve patient service and control costs.

But some state legislators say the lack of competition could actually increase costs and poses a threat to the free market. Seven state lawmakers sent a letter to the Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office asking for a thorough investigation.

“One of the keys to a free market is having the free market competition,” said State Representative Garry Smith (R) of Greenville. “There is no competition when you have 75 percent to 100 percent of the market share.”

Wilson’s office has not issued a response. The deal between the two systems could go through as early as next year.