Man armed with gun robs Spartanburg gas station

WSPA Staff Published:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are looking for the suspect in a hold-up at a Spartanburg gas station.

The robbery happened around 9:36 p.m. Tuesday at the Kangaroo at 2050 S. Pine St., according to a police report.

A clerk told police that a male wearing a black ski cap and armed with a gun came demanded money from the cash register.

The clerk said the suspect walked off after she gave him money.

He was seen headed towards the Mary Black Rail Trail on Union Street.

Police searched for the suspect, but did not locate him.

The suspect is described in the report as a black male, possibly a teen, wearing a red hoodie, black pants and black shoes at the time.

