Man had stolen motorcycle, guns, meth say McDowell Co. deputies

McDowell Co., NC (WSPA) – A man is under arrest after McDowell Co. Deputies say he had a stolen motorcycle, guns, meth and marijuana.

Deputies were called to a domestic dispute at Dogwood Acres Loop on June 17 around 7 p.m.

The deputy says he found Jayson Michael Gibson, 36 of Marion Co. standing on the carport arguing with a woman.

Gibson arrived at the home on a Kawasaki motorcycle that had been reported stolen out of Burke Co, according to report.

The deputy says he searched Gibson and found two stolen handguns, 15 grams of methamphetamine and 2.75 ounces of marijuana.

Gibson has been charged with:

2 counts of possession of a firearm by a felon

Pssession of marijuana

Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle