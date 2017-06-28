Man ID’d after deadly crash on SC-183 in Pickens Co.

Published:

PICKENS CO., SC (WSPA) – The coroner has identified the man killed in a crash on SC-183 at Cannery Road in Pickens County, Tuesday afternoon.

According to the coroner, 67-year-old Paul Ruppert of Pickens died at Greenville Memorial Hospital hours after the crash.

Highway Patrol says the crash happened when a 24-year-old driver of a Jeep traveling south on SC-183 tried to turn left onto Cannery Road and struck a Honda traveling north on SC-183.

Ruppert, the driver of the Honda, had to be freed from his car and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Jeep was cited for Failure to Yield Right of Way and was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

A 5-year-old passenger in the Jeep was not hurt.

