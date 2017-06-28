Rodeo planned in Tryon to benefit FENCE

(WSPA)– The Foothills Equestrian Nature Center (FENCE) is gearing up for a rodeo that starts Friday. Tracie Hanson from FENCE and Pam Treadway from Ken Treadway Rodeo Company stopped by 7News Daybreak Wednesday to talk more about the event.

The FENCE Round-Up Rodeo will be in the covered arena at 7:30pm Friday and Saturday. It features bull riding, saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, steer wrestling, cowgirls breakaway roping, team roping, cowgirls barrel race and tie down roping.

Tickets are $15 per person but kids 12 and under get in free. Proceeds go to support programs at FENCE.

Foothills Equestrian Nature Center is located at 3381 Hunting Country Road in Tryon. You can find out more here.

