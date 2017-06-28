SC’s rural roads deadliest in the nation, according to report

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCBD/WSPA) — A new report suggests South Carolina has some of the most dangerous rural roads in the country.

According to the National Transportation Research Group, more than 600 people died on South Carolina’s rural roads in 2015.

Researchers are concerned about a number of safety issues including narrow lanes, limited shoulders, and longer emergency response.

Ten percent of South Carolina’s rural roads are in “poor” condition.

North Carolina and Georgia were also ranked among the states that led the nation in rural non-Interstate traffic deaths in 2015.

