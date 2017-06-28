Spartanburg mom who lost son pens book about grief

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate family who suffered an unthinkable loss is putting their grief to a good use.

Laurie Lee’s son Joshua was a passenger in a deadly drunk driving accident. After his death, Lee wrote a book about her pain.

Wednesday evening she held a book signing at Hub City bookshop in downtown Spartanburg.

“I want other people to feel my pain, to feel my anger, but mostly to feel a mother’s love for her son,” said Laurie Lee, the author and mother of Josh Lee.

Lee’s son, Josh who would be 21-years-old, was in the car with three other USC Upstate student athletes when the car ran off the road on 4th Street in Boiling Springs in October of 2015.

“A sudden loss, there’s no preparing, and all you can hope for is time to heal the wounds,” said Josh’s father, Johnny Lee.

The Lees say they think about their son every day of the 21 months he’s been gone.

“I was actually crying when I wrote these words,” Lee said. “These pages, you can feel the pain and the love in it.”

Her book is entitled ‘Just Finish the Race’, and her son graces the cover. It’s available at Hub City Bookshop and online at Amazon.

“Josh always said just finish the race, so I’ve been inspired to let other people know that everybody has a race to run,” Lee said.

All of the proceeds from the book go directly to a scholarship in Josh’s name at USC Upstate. Lee says she wants to help another student finish his or her race at the school her son loved so much.

People packed the bookshop Wednesday evening. The family says their support circle has helped them get through this tough time.

“People in this community, that’s why this book is published,” said Johnny Lee.

The book is helping them continue to turn the page and keeping them going to the finish line.

“This is not over,” Lee said. “It’s only the beginning.”

The family says now they’re hoping to raise enough money to get their son’s name on a new track stadium at USC Upstate. Lee says she also visits youth groups to teach them about drunk driving.