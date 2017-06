GREER, SC (WSPA) – 30 teenagers got a special look at how BMW does what they do as part of their summer camp, Wednesday.

Over the two-week camp, teenagers get the chance to use math and science to learn about the German automaker.

Wednesday, they were able to apply the principals they learned at BMW’s Performance Track in Greer.

Watch the video to experience the sights and sounds of the BMW Academic Outreach Camp.