Troopers investigating 3 deadly wrecks in Pickens Co.

WSPA Staff Published:

PICKENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) – At least three lives have been claimed in crashes in less than 24 hours in Pickens County.

Troopers say a driver was hit while traveling north on Highway 183 by a woman trying to turn left on Cannery Road.

That wreck happened around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver was entrapped in a 2006 Honda after they were hit, according to troopers. They were taken to a hospital where they later died from their injuries.

Troopers say the woman who hit the victim was charged with failure to yield the right of way. She was injured. A 5-year-old in the vehicle with her was reportedly not hurt.

The S.C. Highway Patrol reports a 28-year-old was killed in single-car crash on North Martin Road around 4:30 p.m.

Troopers say the driver ran off the side of the road and hit a tree. They died at the scene.

Another deadly wreck happened just after midnight on Highway 183 near Dorr Circle.

Details on the latest crash have not been released at this time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s