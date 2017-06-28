Troopers investigating 3 deadly wrecks in Pickens Co.

PICKENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) – At least three lives have been claimed in crashes in less than 24 hours in Pickens County.

Troopers say a driver was hit while traveling north on Highway 183 by a woman trying to turn left on Cannery Road.

That wreck happened around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver was entrapped in a 2006 Honda after they were hit, according to troopers. They were taken to a hospital where they later died from their injuries.

Troopers say the woman who hit the victim was charged with failure to yield the right of way. She was injured. A 5-year-old in the vehicle with her was reportedly not hurt.

The S.C. Highway Patrol reports a 28-year-old was killed in single-car crash on North Martin Road around 4:30 p.m.

Troopers say the driver ran off the side of the road and hit a tree. They died at the scene.

Another deadly wreck happened just after midnight on Highway 183 near Dorr Circle.

Details on the latest crash have not been released at this time.