Watchdog says Nikki Haley broke law with Tweet

AP Published:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has been accused of a violating a law limiting government employees’ political activity by voicing support for a South Carolina congressional candidate.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington wrote to the U.S. Office of Special Counsel on Tuesday, accusing the former South Carolina governor of violating the Hatch Act. The group says Haley shouldn’t have retweeted one of President Donald Trump’s Twitter messages earlier this month supporting Republican Ralph Norman.

The group said in the letter that Haley deleted the tweet but should still be investigated and disciplined. A Haley spokeswoman didn’t immediately return a message.

Norman went on to win a special election for the seat formerly occupied by Trump budget director Mick Mulvaney.

