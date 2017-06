Greenville Co. Dispatch says a water rescue involving a vehicle was called out to Saluda River around 5:42 p.m.

Highway Patrol says a driver is believed to have had a medical issue when the car went into the water.

They believe the driver was the only person in the car at the time.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

That’s just off of White Horse Rd. in the 100 block of Club Cir.

Dispatch says EMS and the Berea Fire Department were dispatched.