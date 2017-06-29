Baby hospitalized after child abuse in Woodruff, SLED agents say

WOODRUFF, SC (WSPA) – Woodruff Police arrested a man on child abuse charges after the Medical University of South Carolina reported injuries to a 5-month-old child consistent with child abuse.

Due to the child being in Charleston, agents from the State Law Enforcement Division were called to assist.

34-year-old Joshua James Hurley was arrested Wednesday and charged with Child Abuse Resulting in Great Injury and Unlawful Neglect of a Child.

According to Woodruff Police, hospital officials told them that the child’s injuries were not consistent with the story told by the mother that the child had fallen from a chair or a swing on to the floor earlier in the day on West Hayne Street in Woodruff.

SLED agents conducted the investigation and signed warrants on Hurley.

The child was originally taken to East Cooper Hospital after the incident on June 16 before being moved to the Medical University of SC.

More stories you may like on 7News

Coroner IDs Pickens woman dead in Hidden Valley Rd. crash The Pickens County coroner has released the identity of a woman killed in a fiery crash Wednesday night.

Shots fired at home on 2nd Ave. in Union Police found several holes where the bullets came through a wall on the front side of the house and a hole through the bedroom where the cou…

Body found behind Sunoco on Patton Ave. in Asheville The body of Joshua Christopher Stebbins, 46, was found behind the Sunoco gas station on Patton Ave. Thursday morning around 8:24 a.m.

Woman dies in Pickens Co. crash, troopers say The crash happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday on Hidden Valley Road near Midway Road.

MAP: See where/when the eclipse will be at your home Curious when you’ll be able to see this year’s total solar eclipse and how long it’ll last?