Baby hospitalized after child abuse in Woodruff, SLED agents say

Joshua James Hurley
Joshua James Hurley (From: Spartanburg Co. Detention Center)

WOODRUFF, SC (WSPA) – Woodruff Police arrested a man on child abuse charges after the Medical University of South Carolina reported injuries to a 5-month-old child consistent with child abuse.

Due to the child being in Charleston, agents from the State Law Enforcement Division were called to assist.

34-year-old Joshua James Hurley was arrested Wednesday and charged with Child Abuse Resulting in Great Injury and Unlawful Neglect of a Child.

According to Woodruff Police, hospital officials told them that the child’s injuries were not consistent with the story told by the mother that the child had fallen from a chair or a swing on to the floor earlier in the day on West Hayne Street in Woodruff.

SLED agents conducted the investigation and signed warrants on Hurley.

The child was originally taken to East Cooper Hospital after the incident on June 16 before being moved to the Medical University of SC.

