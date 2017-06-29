Body found behind Sunoco on Patton Ave. in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police say they are investigating a suspicious death Thursday morning.
Police say a man’s body was found behind the Sunoco gas station on Patton Ave.
We are working to get more information and will update this article.
Crime
Help ID Circle K robbery suspect in Moore
The Circle K on Blackstock Rd. in Moore was robbed around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, according to an report from Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office.
Help deputies find suspects who caused $50k in damage at Upstate school
Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects who damaged athletic fields and the irrigation system at a Greenville Co…
1 hurt in Anderson shooting, dispatch says
The shooting comes one day after a man was shot just five blocks away at a home on H Street.
Arrest made in shooting at White Horse Flea Market in Greenville Co.
Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting at the White Horse Flea Market on June 17 in Greenville County.
Help find Oconee Co. burglary suspect
Deputies says the break-in happened on Morgan Creek Drive in the Earles Grove Community near Fair Play on June 22.