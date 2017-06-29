Coroner IDs Pickens woman dead in Hidden Valley Rd. crash

WSPA Staff Published:

PICKENS CO., SC (WSPA) – The Pickens County coroner has released the identity of a woman killed in a fiery crash Wednesday night.

67-year-old Susie Lail died from burns in the crash on Hidden Valley Road, according to coroner Kandy Kelley.

According to Highway Patrol, Lail was a passenger in a pickup truck that went off the right side of the road, hit a ditch, and overturned and caught fire.

Lail died at the scene near Midway Road.

The 68-year-old driver of the car was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital for his injuries.

Highway Patrol says charges are pending in the crash.

Hidden Valley Road was closed for several hours after the crash.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s