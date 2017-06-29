Coroner IDs Pickens woman dead in Hidden Valley Rd. crash

PICKENS CO., SC (WSPA) – The Pickens County coroner has released the identity of a woman killed in a fiery crash Wednesday night.

67-year-old Susie Lail died from burns in the crash on Hidden Valley Road, according to coroner Kandy Kelley.

According to Highway Patrol, Lail was a passenger in a pickup truck that went off the right side of the road, hit a ditch, and overturned and caught fire.

Lail died at the scene near Midway Road.

The 68-year-old driver of the car was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital for his injuries.

Highway Patrol says charges are pending in the crash.

Hidden Valley Road was closed for several hours after the crash.

