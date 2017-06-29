Cowpens man arrested for Spartanburg bank robbery

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Police have arrested the man they believe is responsible for the Vital Federal Credit Union robbery last week.

Joseph Allan Glasner, 37, of Cowpens has been charged with robbery.

An arrest warrant states that Glasner robbed the bank after presenting a hold-up note at the credit union at 1000 Asheville Highway on June 23rd, demanding money. A teller received the note and handed Glasner the money, according to an incident report.

Glasner has been charged with robbery, entering a bank with intent to steal.

Glasner is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

His bond has been set at $20,000.