Driver ticketed in crash that killed Spartanburg officer

Officer Jason Harris Courtesy: Capital of Texas Police Motorcycle Chute Out (Facebook)
Officer Jason Harris Courtesy: Capital of Texas Police Motorcycle Chute Out (Facebook)

The South Carolina Highway Patrol has ticketed the driver that was involved in a crash that ultimately killed a Spartanburg Police Officer.

Master Officer Jason Harris was responding to a call on his police motorcycle, when he collided with another vehicle on Union Street.

Harris was taken to Spartanburg Regional Hospital where he died two days later from injuries he sustained in the crash.

Troopers have ticketed Alexis Lunn, the driver of the other vehicle with failure to yield to the right of way.

The MAIT team is continuing their investigation into the crash, according to Highway Patrol.

 

