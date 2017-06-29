2 firefighters hurt battling house fire in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A Greenville County home was severely damaged and two firefighters suffered minor burns in a fire, late Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters say the home on Brownstone Circle is uninhabitable, following the fire. Two other surrounding homes had minor damage.

According to the Wade Hampton Fire Department, the two of their firefighters were burned when part of a roof collapsed on them but they are okay.

Wade Hampton and Greenville City Fire Departments responded to the fire.

Investigators say they have not yet determined a cause but that an outdoor grill on the back patio may be to blame.