Grand Strand swimming advisory due to bacteria

DHEC PRESS RELEASE Published:
Ocean
FILE

COLUMBIA, S.C. (DHEC PRESS RELEASE) – A section of beach along South Carolina’s Grand Strand has been placed under a temporary swimming advisory, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported today.

“The area affected is at 16th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach,” said Sean Torrens of DHEC’s Pee Dee Environmental Affairs office in Myrtle Beach. “High bacteria levels have been detected in this section of beach, and swimming is not advised until bacteria levels return to normal.”

According to Torrens, it is safe to wade, collect shells and fish within the swimming advisory area.

“To guard against the possibility of swallowing the water, it’s best to keep your head up and out of the water,” Torrens said. “People with open cuts or other wounds should also avoid contact with the water.”

According to Torrens, DHEC staff will be placing temporary signs at the location. Please visit http://gis.dhec.sc.gov/beachaccess/ to view recent water sampling results along the coast.

