Help deputies find suspects who caused $50k in damage at Upstate school

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects who damaged athletic fields and the irrigation system at a Greenville County school.

Sheriff’s deputies say it happened some time between Saturday and Sunday at Rudolph Gordon Elementary School in Simpsonville.

The vandals damaged three athletic fields and the irrigation system.

Deputies say the estimated damage to the fields is about $50,000.

The sheriff’s office released a photo on Thursday that it says shows the two suspects on four wheelers.

Investigators ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.