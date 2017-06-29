Help ID Circle K robbery suspect in Moore

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The Circle K on Blackstock Rd. in Moore was robbed around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, according to an report from Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are asking for your help to identify the suspect.

The clerks said she was outside smoking when a man came from behind the right side of the building, pulling a mask over his head.

He walked up to her holding a gun and demanded money.

The went into the store, opened the register and gave him the money.

When he tried to leave the store, he used the right door which was locked.

He dropped his gun, picked it up and left.

The clerk said the the robber was wearing pajama pants, black long sleeve shirt, black ski mask, and red shoes.

She said he had a black handgun that had a wooden grip.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or Investigator Mark Gaddy at (864) 503-4680 or email him at mgaddy@spartaburgcounty.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling either Crime Stoppers or Investigator Gaddy, and if their information leads to suspect’s identity, they will be eligible for a cash reward.