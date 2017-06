SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Highway Patrol says it is looking for the driver of an SUV after a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist on US-221 in Spartanburg County.

Troopers say they are looking for a champagne colored Chevrolet Suburban pulling a utility trailer carrying an orange lawn mower.

The crash happened just before 5:00pm on US-221 near Cook Street.

The vehicle was last seen driving north on Highway 221.

The condition of the bicycle rider is not known at this time.