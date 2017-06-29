Man sent nude photo, video of ex-girlfriend to another person, deputies say

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A Pacolet man was arrested after deputies say he sent nude photos and pornographic videos of his ex-girlfriend to another person online.

24-year-old Brooks Lane Harvey is charged with Aggravated Voyeurism.

According to the report, Spartanburg County deputies the victim told deputies that Harvey has harassed her via text messages, phone calls, and social media and had sent a nude photo of her and a video of her performing a sexual act to a group message.

The report says Harvey also threatened to post pictures of the victim on to social media for everyone to see.

Harvey is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

