Man sets fire to home with 7 children inside for sympathy from ex, deputies say

WSPA Staff Published:
Timothy Browder
Timothy Browder (From: Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center)

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Sumter County deputies arrested a man they say set his house on fire with seven children inside in order to get sympathy from his ex-girlfriend.

CBS affiliate WLTX reports that 36-year-old Timothy Ricky Browder, Jr. is charged with second degree Arson, seven counts of Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child, Filing a False Insurance Claim, and Burning Property to Defraud Insurers.

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says Browder was distraught over a break-up and confessed to setting the home on fire to get sympathy from his girlfriend, who had recently moved out.

The fire happened June 4 and was ruled arson by fire investigators.

Browder also fired a claim with his rental insurance agency for losses from the fire.

None of the children were hurt in the fire.

