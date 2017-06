INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) –A public hearing will be held Thursday on the city of Inman’s proposed $3.23 million budget.

The budget would include a tax increase.

Millage is estimated to increase from 61.84 mills to 69.05 mills – about 7 cents per $1,000 of property value.

The public hearing starts at 5:30 p.m. at Inman City Hall at 20 S. Main St.