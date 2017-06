WFLA-TV is Tampa reports that South Carolina will hire South Florida’s Mark Kingston as its next baseball coach.

There is no confirmation from USC officials.

Kingston interviewed on the Columbia campus last week.

He’s guided South Florida the past three seasons, taking them to the NCAA Tourney in two of those years, including this season and his team finished with a 42-19 mark.

Prior to USF, he was the head coach at Illinois State.

Kingston is a 1995 graduate of North Carolina.