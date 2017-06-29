Rite-Aid, Walgreens cancel merger, agree to store & distribution center sale

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Rite-Aid and Walgreens have agreed to cancel their proposed merger but Walgreens will still buy over 2,000 stores and the Spartanburg distribution center from Rite-Aid.

2,186 Rite-Aid stores in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeast along with three distribution centers are being sold to Walgreens.

The Spartanburg distribution center is among the three being sold.

In a press release, Rite-Aid did not specify which stores are being included in the sale.

The deal has been approved by both companies’ boards. Walgreens will pay a $325 Million Termination Fee in addition to the $5.175 billion they are paying for the stores and distribution centers.

The 900,000 square-foot distribution center is located along Business 85 near Parris Bridge Road and Highway 221 in Spartanburg County.

The building opened in June of 2016.