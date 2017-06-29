School district, 80 employers hiring at regional job fair

GREER, SC (WSPA)–School is out but the Greenville County School district is doing all it can to make sure it has enough workers to handle all the students when class is back in session.

The district is hiring for several positions during a regional job fair with SC Works on Thursday, June 29.

In all, more than 80 employers plan to be at the event.

The district needs bus drivers, bus aides, custodians and food service operators. Employees who work 30 or more hours per week qualify for health and dental benefits, sick leave, free life insurance and more. Bus driver pay starts at $13 and full-time positions with benefits are available.

The job fair is open to everyone, but if you’re a veteran or preferred pass holder with SC Works, you can get in at 4 p.m. Make sure you bring a professional resume.

The job fair opens to everyone at 5 p.m. at Greer High School and ends at 7.

For a complete list of employers, click here.