Shots fired at home on 2nd Ave. in Union

UNION, SC (WSPA) – A Union couple was in bed early Wednesday morning when they heard what sounded like gunfire.

It happened in the 100 block of 2nd Ave. in Union on 6/28 around 5:50 a.m.

The husband later found bullet holes and got his young children out of the house and took them next door.

Police found several holes where the bullets came through a wall on the front side of the house and a hole through the bedroom where the couple was sleeping.

Their 6-month-old and 6-year-old were also home.

A neighbor said he was outside and heard the shots and tires squealing.

He saw the car but couldn’t tell what type or color the car was.

